Davis D. Hohn
Bonita Springs, Florida - September 15, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of Jacqueline E. (Nee Fenske). Dear father of Kristin (Peter Wann) House Wann and Susan Joy (Todd) Hinkel. Grandpa of Hunter Davis Hinkel. Brother of Wayne Hohn. Uncle of Jenne Hohn. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Davis graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin where he was a part of the 1948 basketball conference championship team. He was voted an all-star that season. He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned both his Bachelor and Master's degrees.
Davis served his country with pride in the United States Army. He was in the Korean war, with his brother Wayne, from April of 1954 to August of 1955.
Davis was an educator for 33 years starting as a classroom teacher and coach, guidance counselor, Vice Principal and Principal of Washington High school in Germantown, Wisconsin and Guidance Director at Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisconsin.
There was never a more devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals or the University of Wisconsin Badgers than Dave.
Davis married the love of his life, Jacqueline, June 21, 1958. He was a devoted father and supported his daughters in all of their life-long endeavors. But his super love, was his grandson, Hunter Davis. There was never a closer bond.
Visitation Saturday September 21 at Elm Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church, 945 Terrace Drive, Elm Grove from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
"In lieu of flowers, our family would be grateful if you'd make a donation in Davis Hohn's name to the American Tinnitus Association (Donation link: https://donations.ata.org/donate?utm_source=ata-website-donate). As you might know, Davis struggled for more than 40 years with tinnitus. The ATA supports people with tinnitus and funds promising research aimed at finding cures."
Hope Hospice also took great care of Davis and his family in his final days. A memorial can also be made in his honor to: Hope Hospice 9470 Health Park Circle Fort Meyers, FL 33908
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019