Dawn Ann (Wagner) Heitman
Dawn Ann Heitman (nee Wagner)

Passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at age 73. She was reunited with her husband Kenneth Heitman. Loving mother of Doug (Jessica) Stewart, Heather (Shawn) Heinecke, Kim (Gus) Powell, and the late Pat (Nicole) Heitman. Proud Nana of Jacob, Lauren, Alex, Ben, Grace, Bryce, Meridyth and Ethan. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.

Gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, November 14, from 11AM-12:45PM. Celebration of Life at 1PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Milwaukee County Zoo Support Fund.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Memories & Condolences
