Dawn Coolidge (Lund)
Dawn Coolidge (Lund) born July 15, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI, was called to Heaven February 23, 2020, while at Zilbur Hospice, Wauwatosa, WI.
Preceded in death by her loving husband: Chester (Johnny) Coolidge on February 22, 2014, Parents, Rex and Dorothy (Thompson) Lund and Sister Joan (Lund) Karth.
Survived by loving children: Stephan Coolidge, David and Diane (Kolasinski) Coolidge, Joan (Coolidge) and Rick Pups, Barbara (Coolidge) and Brian Dillon. Sisters, Barbara (Lund) and Bob Osten, Victoria (Lund) Grey Eagle, Brother, Randy and Joan Lund, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
She will be Inurned with Chester (Johnny) in a private ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place on April 25th at noon: Dopp's Bar & Grill, 1753 S 68th St, West Allis, WI 53214. Please RSVP to 414-550-0466
