Dawn Joy Greathouse
Dawn Joy Greathouse

Oak Creek - (nee Holdorff) Welcomed home on November 20, 2020 at the age 73. Loving wife of David for 46 years. Cherished mom of Heidi (Ryan) Weed and Erin (Jimmy) Haubert. Proud grandma of Jillian, Olivia, Silas, and Sloane. Preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Joyce Holdorff. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 24th from 10am-12pm, followed by the memorial service at 12pm. Covid precautions will be in place, and a recording of the service will be available for viewing at www.heritagefuneral.com.

Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses from Ascension Hospital: Danielle, Noel, and Karen for their loving care and support.

Dawn was a stay-at-home mom for years, until returning to college to earn her teaching degree. She enjoyed making crafts and going on adventures to Treasure Island with David, but most of all she loved her family, especially her grandbabies.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
