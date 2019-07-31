Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Damask
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Marie Damask

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Marie Damask Notice
Damask, Dawn Marie Found peace on July 29, 2019 at the age of 51 years. Beloved and courageous daughter of Gail (Milton) Delo and the late Durand "Bud" Damask. Loving sister of Ann (Steve) Vinz, Joanne (Trent) Tinder, Ryan (Naomi), Greg (Lisa), the late Daniel, and Monica. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to Froedtert Pulmonary Transplant Team, and to our close relatives and friends for Dawn's loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd. Visitation Friday August 2nd at St. Matthias 9:30 - 10:45 am. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline