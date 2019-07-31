|
Damask, Dawn Marie Found peace on July 29, 2019 at the age of 51 years. Beloved and courageous daughter of Gail (Milton) Delo and the late Durand "Bud" Damask. Loving sister of Ann (Steve) Vinz, Joanne (Trent) Tinder, Ryan (Naomi), Greg (Lisa), the late Daniel, and Monica. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thanks to Froedtert Pulmonary Transplant Team, and to our close relatives and friends for Dawn's loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd. Visitation Friday August 2nd at St. Matthias 9:30 - 10:45 am. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019