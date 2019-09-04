|
|
|
Dawn P. Hosmanek
Milwaukee - Preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Hosmanek. Proud, loving and devoted mother of Jodeen, Max (Celina), Dan (Ellen), Jilan (Jeff Kerznar), Sally (Peter Schultz), and Eileen. Loving grandmother of Erin (Jeff), Martin, EmmyLou, Hans (Toni), John and Grace and great-grandmother to Milo and Lucy. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. And BFF to many, many people.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Divine Mercy Church on Marquette Ave in South Milwaukee at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 AM until the service. A private family burial will follow thereafter.
In life, Dawn was first and foremost a dedicated and loving wife and mother. Her family was her world. Her proudest work was that of being a homemaker. Along with that, she worked as a Swim Coach and Instructor for the South Milwaukee Recreation Dept. and as a Tot Time Teacher for the Milwaukee YMCA. She also served as the Cultural Ambassador for the Milwaukee YMCA's sister branch in Antofagasta, Chile.
Dawn was a world traveler and was proud of her Swiss-Irish heritage. She was an avid cyclist and hiker. She was also a wonderful pianist.
Dawn's family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all those who helped her and us at the end of her journey: the caregivers at Harbor Village, the entire staff at Bay Harbor, Drs. Rama and Gobrial of Visiting Physicians, the amazing teams from VITAS Hospice in Milwaukee and Racine and everyone else who offered prayers and support along the way.
Given her gracious and helpful nature, her love of music and her patriotism, Dawn would be touched if any memorials were made in her name to Milwaukee's Guitars for Vets to support the great work they do for our veteran heroes.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019