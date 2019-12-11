|
Dean A. Bertling
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in his home on Pretty Lake, WI on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a Teamster at Godfrey Warehouse. A Loving father of Daughter Jeanelle Memmel, Son in Law Andrew Memmel, Son Gregg Bertling, Daughter Geena Lee Morris. Grandfather of Chellsie, Mara & Skyler Memmel. Sister of Jane Schultze. Also loved by many relatives & friends.
We will not be having a service. In lieu of flowers we are asking a Donation be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019