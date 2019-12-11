Services
Dean A. Bertling

Dean A. Bertling Notice
Dean A. Bertling

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in his home on Pretty Lake, WI on December 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a Teamster at Godfrey Warehouse. A Loving father of Daughter Jeanelle Memmel, Son in Law Andrew Memmel, Son Gregg Bertling, Daughter Geena Lee Morris. Grandfather of Chellsie, Mara & Skyler Memmel. Sister of Jane Schultze. Also loved by many relatives & friends.

We will not be having a service. In lieu of flowers we are asking a Donation be made to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
