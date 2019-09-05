|
|
Dean Aaron Cayo
Milwaukee - January 27, 1932 - August 31, 2019
Dean A. Cayo, 87, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019, at St. Catherine Center in Waco. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, in the St. Catherine's Chapel. There will be a reception in the Community Room following the service. Burial plans are pending.
Dean was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on January 27, 1932, to Alvina Stickney and Milton Aubrey Cayo. He loved sports as a boy, especially baseball. While he said he was not a good hitter, he had a strong arm and pitched for the Junior Legion and Chippewa Central in the county league. At the age of 19 Dean left Chippewa Falls to attend Marquette University in Milwaukee, later transferring and graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. While at "Point", he met the love of his life, Trudy Schnaufer. They were married on December 27, 1954, at St. Clements Church in Chicago. Four children quickly followed, Gerard in 1956, Kathryn in 1957, Elizabeth in 1959, and Christopher in 1960. Eventually, the family relocated from Stevens Point to Milwaukee where Dean had a successful career working in the petroleum industry.
Throughout his adult life, Dean had numerous interests. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was also a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and was a regular attendee at Lambeau Field. He read extensively with a preference for Ken Follett and other spy novelists. Dean liked an occasional wager, with a particular fondness for thoroughbred horseracing. He was a devoted father and grandfather and was dearly loved by his children and grandchildren. He had a quick wit and a gentle way about him, always good for a joke or two delivered with impeccable timing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvina and Milton; his wife, Trudy; his sisters, Norma and Verlene; and his brothers, Dale and Shirley.
Dean is survived by his children, Gerard Cayo and wife, Lynette, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Kathryn "Kitty" Cayo and John Kloster of Punta Gorda, Florida, Elizabeth "Beth" Raymond and her husband, Mike, of Waco, Texas, and Christopher Cayo of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Scott Cayo of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Carol LaValley of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Dylan Cayo of Milwaukee, Durk Way of Punta Gorda, Carolyn Twomey of Boulder, Colorado, and Drew Raymond of Austin.
He was loyally supported and loved in his final years by Cynthia Hernandez of Waco, Associate Chaplain Sini Paul of Ascension Living, and many caregivers at St. Catherine Center. The family is grateful to them for their wonderful work.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Educational Foundation of Birchwood, Dean and Trudy Cayo Scholarship Fund at PO Box 388, Birchwood, WI 54817 or www.birchwoodfoundation.com. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019