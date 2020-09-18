1/1
Dean Alan Baraniak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Alan Baraniak

Thursday, September 17, 2020. Age 61 years. Loving son of Arlene and the late John Baraniak. Cherished brother of Stephen (Jeannie) and Susan (James) Mostowik. Treasured uncle of Christopher (Erin) Mostowik and Gina (Nick) Peterson. Dear great uncle of Madison and Abigail Mostowik; Derek Spaid and Maggie Peterson. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM. Memorial Service at 4 PM. Private inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Dean was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service. Throughout his life Dean was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping and fishing. A lifetime fitness enthusiast he was at home at the gym (Southridge Athletic Club). He also had a love of downhill and cross-country skiing, Friday volleyball at Bradford Beach, roller blading and especially Wally ball. In the north woods of Wisconsin Dean was well known as a professional / amateur pyrotechnician. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved