Dean C. Garstecki
Dean C. Garstecki

Wilmette - Dean C. Garstecki, Ph.D., age 75, of Wilmette, Illinois and Bonita Springs, Florida. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Morrissey) of 52 years. Son of the late Clemens and Lonita Garstecki. Dear brother of Dawn Serio and Dale (Joanne) Garstecki and brother-in-law of Frank (Paulette) Morrissey and Cindy (David) Guss. Fond uncle of Russ Brewer, Kristen (Mark) Ward, Andrew Garstecki, Patrick Morrissey, Daniel (Denise) Morrissey, Elaine (Sean) Cartwright, Andrew (Stefanie) Guss and Ben (fiancée Kristin Ritley) Guss. Great uncle of Sydney Ward, Berlyn and Mason Garstecki, Alison and Kevin Morrissey, and Fiona and Noelle Guss. Dean earned a Bachelor and Master of Science from Marquette University and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After teaching appointments at the University of Illinois, UC-Santa Barbara and Purdue University, Dean taught at Northwestern University Communication Sciences and Disorders Department for 35 years including 11 years as Chairman. Dean retired as Professor Emeritus. He also held an appointment in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Dean was a Fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.At Marquette, Dean was awarded the Alumnus of the Year in the School of Speech (1987) and Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in the College of Health Sciences (2013). At the University of Illinois, he received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in the Department of Speech and Hearing Science (2007). Dean earned Honors and Life Memberships in various professional organizations. Dean taught graduate courses in hearing loss management, hearing loss in older adults, research in clinical audiology, and professional ethics. He has authored numerous articles in professional publications and made presentations on these topics. Due to limitations of Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be private. You may watch the live stream of Dean's Funeral Mass Saturday September 12, 2020 1:30 p.m. on our website. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dean and Kathleen Morrissey Garstecki Scholarships at Marquette University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Live stream at funeral home website - https://www.donnellanfuneral.com/
September 8, 2020
September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lee Mendoza
Friend
