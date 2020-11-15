Dean C. Johnson
October 22, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Salas). Loving father of Mark (Geri) Johnson, DeAnna Osteen, Melinda Johnson, the late Tanya Johnson and Marina Tierney. Beloved grandpa of Jantal, Jania, Wyatt, Dylan and Tyler. Brother of Sandy (the late Claude) Lambert. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private family services Saturday, November 21st at 2:00PM. Service will be live streamed. The link for the live stream is available at the funeral home website.
Donations to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation, clf4kids.org
