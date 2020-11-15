1/1
Dean C. Johnson
Dean C. Johnson

October 22, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Salas). Loving father of Mark (Geri) Johnson, DeAnna Osteen, Melinda Johnson, the late Tanya Johnson and Marina Tierney. Beloved grandpa of Jantal, Jania, Wyatt, Dylan and Tyler. Brother of Sandy (the late Claude) Lambert. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Private family services Saturday, November 21st at 2:00PM. Service will be live streamed. The link for the live stream is available at the funeral home website.

Donations to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation, clf4kids.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
November 14, 2020
Johnson Family- I have such fond memories of your Dad and your entire family. It was always a joy to be at your house and spend time with your Dad. Love Always - Lisa Delfino (Neustedter)
Lisa Delfino (Neustedter)
