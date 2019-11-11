Resources
Dean David Sheski

Dean David Sheski Notice
Dean David Sheski

Age 72, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Survived by his loving wife, Louise, beloved daughter Lisa and sister Rosann (Chuck) Mlodzik. Preceded in death by his parents Joe and Reinette Sheski. Further survived by many relatives, and friends.

Dean was a long time member of Waukesha Gun Club and a avid sporting clays shooter. He will be greatly missed by his fellow sportsman, for his great shooting and his fun attitude that made everyone his friend. His soft spoken subtle humor is what we all will remember the most.

As per his wishes there will be no funeral services.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
