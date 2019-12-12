|
Dean Field
Waukesha - Of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Beloved Dad of Scot (Cynthia), Mitchell (Betty), Lyn (Jeffery) Schulz, and Rebbeca; Adored Grandpa of, Marla (Bubba), Alicia (Cameron), Gregory, Tracey, Ryan, Megan, Emily, Michael, and Ashley. Great Grandpa of many great grandkids. Caring husband of Joanne. Dean was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years Jane. He will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Tuscan Hall Banquet Center, 409 Delafield St. Waukesha 53188, from 12 Noon until 3 PM. All friends and family are welcome. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019