Services
St Mary's Catholic Parish
9520 W Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9520 W. Forest Home Avenue
Hales Corners, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9520 W. Forest Home Avenue
Hales Corners, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home
1520 North Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Dean J. Henkel


1952 - 2019
Dean J. Henkel Notice
Dean J. Henkel

Brookfield - Passed away September 26, 2019. Reunited with his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Henkel, and his sister Patricia. Dean is survived by his spouse of 17 years, Mary (nee Topczewski) Henkel; Susan Henkel (Danny); daughters Chistine Henkel (Dan) and Heather Henkel (Eric); granddaughters, Rae and Erin and; sister Donna Kenslea. Dean is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean retired as the Chief Operating Officer of Great Western Industries in Dallas,TX. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed playing cards, golfing and debating; especially after a good martini. Most of all Dean loved to spend time with this large and mixed batch of people we call family.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 am with service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at cancerresearch.org or the National Alliance on Mental Illness at name.org



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
