Dean K. Ehlert
Germantown - Found peace on Nov. 21, 2019. Age 78 years. Loving husband and life companion of Shirley for 35 years. Father of Jennifer Orth and Jon Gann. Grandfather of Darian, Damien, Deje, and DeShawn. Brother of Audrey Mazur, Donna (Richard) Shindell, and the late Russell (the late Elizabeth) Ehlert. Brother-in-law of Gary (Diana Poch) Servais and Lynn (James Couillard) Servais. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Dean will be held Mon. Dec. 2 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 1:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated. Please see the Funeral Home's website for the complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019