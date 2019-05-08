Services
Dean Kick Notice
Kick, Dean Found his peace on May 4, 2019, at age 55. Loving husband of Judy (nee Piarulli) for 31 years. Inspirational Dad of Ryan and Sarah Kick. Son of Wayne and the late Carol Kick. Brother of Cindy Kick-Harris. Also loved by in-laws, nephew, other family and friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, from 4-8PM. Additional Gathering on Saturday from 10-11:45AM. Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to WI Humane Society or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
