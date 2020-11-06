Dean R. WiseNew Berlin - Dean left us on October 29 at the age of 80. He was born in Lena, WI on August 14, 1940 to Mabel (nee Steffeck) and Charles Wise. He will be reunited in heaven with his parents and son's Todd and Troy.Left behind is his wife Ellen (nee Rossa) Wise, daughters Tawnia Schueler (Curt), Sheila Kilburg (Marc), Deana Wojciechowski (Tom), Elaine Diehl and brother-in-law Dennis Freiberg. Saddened by grandpa's departure: Tabbitha, Samantha & Katie Schueler; Crystal Viljevac (AJ), Deserae Brannin, Tom & Brandon Friedel, Erika (Vassar) Bednarz (Jason). Nine great-grandchildren and brother Darrell (Cheryl) and sister's Wendy Kleinhaus (Jon) and Judy Wise.Special thanks to Aurora Cardiologist Dr. Steven Port and Katie (a special nurse), Oncologist Dr. Pierce and other attending physician's caring for Dean. Dean worked at Briggs & Stratton for 30 years. After retiring he went to St. Joseph's Hospital where he transported patients to and from the hospital for 16 years. He retired in 2003.On Wednesday, November 11, visitation at 1:00 and at 1:30 there will be a service at St. Paul's' Lutheran Church, S66 W14325 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be at a future date. St. Paul's has a lot of room for those wanting to pay their respects, with social distancing not a problem, but if you feel uncomfortable, please stay at home, Dean will understand.TAWNIA: Papa would call me Sunday mornings and ask me why he didn't see me at church. I told him he didn't turn around… I was sitting behind him!DEANA: When I was young my dad worked hard to make my dreams come true. He bought me that dream, a horse, and sacrificed all his weekends taking me to horse shows.SHEILA: I remember as kids, going out in our boat and getting stuck. We all had to get out and push while dad stayed in the boat and kept saying PUSH, PUSH, I told him we were stuck on a 'sandbar' and couldn't PUSH. He just laughed at us!