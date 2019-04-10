Services
Szigat, DeAnn DeAnn Szigat Born February 22, 1965, Died April 6, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer's for many years. DeAnn's spirit was peacefully set free on April 6th at the age of 54. She leaves behind her children; Tom (Morgan) Szigat, Bill (Christina) Szigat, Kim Kotvis and Joe Kotvis, parents Sandie & Joe Beauchamp, brothers David Kotvis and Jimmy Beauchamp. Preceded in death by her father John Kotvis and brother Patrick Kotvis. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
