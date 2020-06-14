Deanna Loretta Good
1937 - 2020
Deanna Loretta Good

(Nee Kelln) Born March 5, 1937, and entered Eternal Life June 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Jeanne Wagner and Lisa (Dennis) Totsky; grandchildren Jim (Kerry) Larson, Rachel (Tony) Matushak, Brianna (Cole) Harris, Joshua and Justin Totsky; great-grandchildren Reid, Colin, Elias, and Cain; siblings Nancy (Jim) Ellis, Shirley (John) Giese, and Ron (Sue) Walz; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Deanna was preceded in death by her parents David Kelln and Lorraine Walz, her former husband James Good, and their daughter Tracy Good.

The family wants to say a special thank you to all of the health care workers at Crossroads Care Center who took such good care of Deanna, and the Activities Team that provided her with games and social opportunities that she loved.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, from 11AM to 12:45PM. Service at 1PM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
JUN
17
Service
01:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
JUN
17
Burial
Pinelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
