|
|
Mlynczak, Deanna M. "Dee" (Nee Nowak) Of Milwaukee, Born to eternal life May 29, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Richard Mlynczak for 59 years. Loving mother of Mary Mlynczak, and Michael (Mari) Mlynczak. Proud grandmother of Andrew and Julia Mlynczak. Dear sister of Duane (Sharon) Nowak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 5, at 11:00AM at St. Stephens Catholic Church. 1441 W. Oakwood Rd. Oak Creek. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00AM until time of Mass at church. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Dee was a very compassionate, loving, caring wife, mother and grandmother. She had great fun playing tennis and golf, and socializing with family and friends at the Greendale Coffee Shop. She loved walking and working out, and any food made with chocolate. "Thanks for all who prayed and cared for her these past 9 years. You helped her live life to the fullest".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019