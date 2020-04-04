|
|
Deanna M. Sobczak
Greendale - (Nee Huber) Born to Eternal Life April 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Daniel Sobczak. Loving mother of Debbie Hauglie and David (Lisa) Sobczak. Dear grandma of Rachel, Charisse, Jeramiah and Sammy. Dear sister of Robert Huber. Further survived by 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service at St. Alphonsus Parish will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020