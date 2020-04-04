Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Sobczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna M. Sobczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna M. Sobczak Notice
Deanna M. Sobczak

Greendale - (Nee Huber) Born to Eternal Life April 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Daniel Sobczak. Loving mother of Debbie Hauglie and David (Lisa) Sobczak. Dear grandma of Rachel, Charisse, Jeramiah and Sammy. Dear sister of Robert Huber. Further survived by 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service at St. Alphonsus Parish will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline