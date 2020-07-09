Deanne K. MilliganFranklin, formerly Big Bend - Deanne "Bun Bun" Thorpe Milligan of Franklin, Wisconsin, formerly of Big Bend, Wisconsin, was born on April 4, 1938 in Stanley, Wisconsin to George and Helmina Thorpe. She was the youngest and quietest of four daughters. Her father, George, always wished for a boy, so he raised her to hunt and fish with him, which she enjoyed very much. She had a very special relationship with her father due to the outdoor activities they enjoyed together. She got the nickname of "Bun Bun" from her sister, Ruth, and it became a life-long nickname.Deanne worked as a carhop at her Uncle Hank Thorpe's gas station/root beer stand, and that was where she met her husband of 62 years, Kirk Milligan. They both attended Stanley High School, in Stanley, Wisconsin, where they were both born and raised. She attended two years of college at St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota, where she majored in music and had dreamed of becoming a music teacher and was quite the talented singer and piano player. She and Kirk Milligan married on August 17, 1958, and relocated to Big Bend, Wisconsin.Deanne gave birth to three sons Bradley, Jeffrey, and Mark Milligan. She was a dedicated and very loving mother and wife to her family. They meant everything to her. She stayed at home with them when they were young, but after they started school, she and Kirk started their own business at the Wisconsin State Fair Park called K&D Foods. They operated the vending and concessions portion of the grand stand, race track, exhibit halls, trailers, and many other venues throughout the Wisconsin State Fair Park for 40 years. They were most known for their business at the Wisconsin State Fair as they employed many special people over the 40 years, and they mostly hired friends of friends and family, and they often became very close friends with their employees. Most of their employees considered them their second set of parents and their mentors. They were also responsible for several marriages that came out of operating their business at the State Fair, even their own son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Karen are married after meeting by working for them at the Wisconsin State Fair. Many people have fond memories of working for them and with them at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.Deanne is survived by her husband, Kirk, her three sons Bradley (Tonnie), Jeff (Debbi), and Mark (Karen), seven grandchildren; Brandon (Melissa), Shannon (David) Hill, Blake (Sandra), Jamie, Kyle (Marissa Bartels), Colin, and Devin Milligan, and two great-grandchildren Braydon and Maeve Milligan. She is also survived by her best friend and sister, Dorie Nelson, of Washington.Deanne was a charter member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Muskego for over 40 years, and was a current member of Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners. Deanne's faith was of utmost of importance to her. She was the lead tenor in the choir at Bethel Lutheran Church for 40 years, and prior to that she sang in an acapella choir as well for many years.Deanne had long-fought battles with rheumatoid arthritis, bladder cancer, and eventually brain cancer. She fought hard and always maintained a positive attitude for the sake of those around her as that was the type of person she was. Deanne's hobbies included crocheting, golfing, bowling, playing bridge, singing, playing the piano, and she also loved dogs. All of the family dogs always wanted to sit on Grandma's lap.Sadly, Deanne's memorial service will be a private family service due to COVID19 restrictions. It will be held at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 13th. However, there will be a "Celebration of Life" hosted by the family at a later date, wherein they hope to be able to see all of her family and friends as COVID19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name be made to Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners or Bethel Lutheran Church in Muskego.