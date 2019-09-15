|
|
Debbie A. Ziolkowski Elbe
Welcomed into eternal life September 10, 2019 at the age of 52. Loving mother of Samuel Elbe and Abigayle Elbe, and wife of Jeffrey Elbe. Caring step-mother of Cori (Mike) Looney and Jake (Kaity) Elbe. Dear daughter of Esther Ziolkowski and sister of Michael (Yvonne) Ziolkowski, Jim (Kathy) Ziolkowski, Danny (Jane) Ziolkowski, Mary (Andy) Barrett, Joan Ziolkowski, Suzy Petrowsky, Tom (Lisa) Ziolkowski and Judy (Gene) Woyak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her father "Iggy", brothers David, Douglas and John, sister Nancy and nephew Bobby.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18 from 2:00-3:00PM with service to follow at Saint Boniface Catholic Parish. W204 N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown WI 53022. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me donation page has been established for her children, Abby and Sam, www.gofundme.com/debbieelbe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019