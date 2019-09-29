|
|
Mrs. Debbie Amann
Mukwonago - Debbie was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and fought hard every single minute. She lived her last year on earth to the fullest and cherished every moment she had with her family. She took her last beautiful breath on September 25th, 2019 at the age of 67. Devoted wife to Gus Amann. Loving mother to Nick (Kim), Sara (Kevin) and Luke. Beautiful daughter to Strauther and Frances Spencer. The best Nani to Nicky, Nellie, George, and Gianna. Sister to Donna (Mike) Butz. Debbie will be deeply missed by 12 nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11am until 1:15pm at St. Leonard's Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019