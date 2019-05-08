|
|
Davis, Debbie G. Age 54 yrs. May 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Antuan Ricks, Antonio Ricks, Anthony Ricks, Anton Ricks, Alyshia Davis and Alyssa Davis. Loving daughter of Howard Sr. and Eva Davis. Sister of Phyllis Davis-Mitchell, Howard Davis Jr. and Stevie Davis. Grandmother of Jeremiah Davis, Jarell Davis, Aydin Ricks, Antonio Ricks Jr., Aydrian Ricks, Abrielle Ricks and Aubrie Ricks. Also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM at Metropolitan Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St. Visitation Saturday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019