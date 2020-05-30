Deborah A. Duecker
Deborah A. Duecker

Greenfield - Deborah A. Duecker (Nee Rola)

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 69.

Deborah joins her father Norbert and mother Dolores Rola in Eternal Life.

Loving wife of Mark. Cherished mother of John (Danielle) and Joseph (Lauren) Pajot. Grandmother of Cameron, Linus, Amelie, and Josephine. Protector and sister of Roberta. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private Burial at Highland Memorial Park.

Public service to be announced at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
