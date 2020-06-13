Deborah A DueckerGreenfield - Duecker, Deborah A (Nee Rola) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 69. Deborah joins her father Norbert and mother Dolores Rola in Eternal Life.Loving wife of Mark. Cherished mother of John (Danielle) and Joseph (Lauren) Pajot. Grandmother of Cameron, Linus, Amelie, and Josephine. Protector and sister of Roberta. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament, 3100 S 41st St, Milwaukee, on Friday, July 31 at 1pm. A private burial has taken place at Highland Memorial Park.