Garrity, Deborah A. Debbie Garrity of Kewaskum, WI (formerly of Grafton, WI) ended her struggle with ALS on Tuesday, July 2 at age 66. She is survived by her loving husband DJ Godfrey, sisters Kathy Garrity (Steve Jones), Nancy (Rip) Hundt, Jan Doerr and brother Tom Garrity, in-laws Kim (Paul) Stover, Karen Godfrey, Jim Slagel, and many cherished relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, July 15 from 1:00 pm to 4:45 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Kewaskum, WI. Mass of Christian Burial at 5 pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019