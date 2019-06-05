Resources
Glaser, Deborah A. Deborah A Glaser, age 59, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in her home in Wichita, Kansas. Debbie is survived by her father (Jim), life partner (Hank), brother (Roger), sisters (Kathy and Carol), daughter (Theresa) and many grandchildren and other relations. Debbie is predeceased by her mother (Rosemary). No services will be held at Debbie's request. She will be remembered as quick to smile, laugh, and see the good in things. Memorials may be made to your local Humane Society, donating blood, or doing a good deed. We'll miss you, Deb, but we'll see you on the other side.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
