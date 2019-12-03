|
|
Deborah A. Stern
Hightstown, NJ - Deborah A. Stern, 68 has passed away at her sister Nikki's Princeton, NJ home.
Deborah, for years a New Jersey resident, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late James and Hilda Stern and pursued a career as an actress, then a librarian. She earned fine arts bachelors and master's degrees and worked in regional theater for years before earning a Master of Library Science and Information Systems from Drexel University in Philadelphia
Deborah is also survived by her brother David and two nephews, Theodore and Andrew. In lieu of a funeral, she's donated her body to the Anatomical Association, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Rutgers University. The family welcomes donations in her name to either the Lustgarten Foundation or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019