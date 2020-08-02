1/1
Deborah A. Ziolecki
Deborah A. Ziolecki

South Milwaukee - (nee Riley) Debbie was called by the angels after a courageous battle with a long illness on March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 28 years to Timothy. Dear mother of Kari (Jeremy, Crystal) McCown, Kami (Robert) Minniear and Corey Garcia. Grandmother of Jacob, Alexis and Madison. Sister of Donna (David) Ruehl and David Riley. Best friend of 52 years to Shirley Schwarten. She leaves behind her beloved Chihuahua's Molly, Ellie and Oliver. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Special Thank You to the staff and caregivers at Zilber Hospice for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
AUG
5
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
