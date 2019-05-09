Services
Flatow, Deborah Ann "Debbie" (Nee Talatzko) passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Thomas Flatow. Mother of Kristina and Andrew (Aubrey). Grandmother of Logan Kamish, Kasyn Christensen, Madigan Flatow and Jack Flatow. Daughter of Leonard and Joyce Bania (nee Sontag). Sister of Randolph (Kari) Talatzko and Jacqueline (Kevin) Pindel. Also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12PM to 2PM. Funeral service to follow, at 2PM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019
