|
|
Deborah K. Curran
Grafton - Debbie (Deborah) Katherine Curran of Grafton passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Debbie was born in La Crosse, WI to Viola (Augedahl) & Cyril Manning.
Debbie is survived by her husband James Curran of Grafton, WI; her children: Anthony (Tracy) Curran of Cedarburg, Katie (Jason) Andrae of Cedarburg, and Agnes Curran of Grafton; grandchildren: Camden and Annabel Andrae and Nora Curran.
For the complete obituary and additional information, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020