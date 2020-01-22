Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Deborah K. Curran

Deborah K. Curran

Grafton - Debbie (Deborah) Katherine Curran of Grafton passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Debbie was born in La Crosse, WI to Viola (Augedahl) & Cyril Manning.

Debbie is survived by her husband James Curran of Grafton, WI; her children: Anthony (Tracy) Curran of Cedarburg, Katie (Jason) Andrae of Cedarburg, and Agnes Curran of Grafton; grandchildren: Camden and Annabel Andrae and Nora Curran.

For the complete obituary and additional information, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
