Deborah "Debbie" Korotka(nee Goral) Departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at age 61. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Thomas Goral and her grandson, Braydon Peter Stefanac. Survived by her husband of forty years, Daniel "Dan" Korotka. Beloved mother of Mindy (Timothy) Bronstad and Sara Korotka. Proud grandma of Branden. Dear sister of Dorene (Donald) Krause and Darlene (Lawrence) Tuescher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.We will love you always and forever.