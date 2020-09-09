1/
Deborah "Debbie" Korotka
Deborah "Debbie" Korotka

(nee Goral) Departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at age 61. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Thomas Goral and her grandson, Braydon Peter Stefanac. Survived by her husband of forty years, Daniel "Dan" Korotka. Beloved mother of Mindy (Timothy) Bronstad and Sara Korotka. Proud grandma of Branden. Dear sister of Dorene (Donald) Krause and Darlene (Lawrence) Tuescher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.

We will love you always and forever.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
