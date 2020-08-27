Deborah "Debbie" L. HerroGrafton - (nee Dobratz) passed away August 26, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Lewis Herro. Loving mother of David, Kerry, and Brian (Anna) Herro. Proud grandma of Kal, Radiah, and Hank Herro. Dear sister of Harold (Jan) Dobratz. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Wilson. Funeral Service Tuesday, September 1, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church (N65 W6503 Cleveland St.), Cedarburg. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Grafton. In state on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Grafton, from 4:00PM until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church are appreciated.