Deborah L. Liebe
West Allis - (Nee Sancinati) Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at age 60. Beloved wife of Thomas for 20 yrs. Loving mother of Gail, John "J.J." and Steven Sancinati, and step-mother of Joseph Pertle. Dear grandmother of T.J., Zachary, Madison, Steven Jr., and Kaydence, and great-grandmother of Jasper, Serenity and Michael. Also survived by 5 brothers, 1 sister, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Former wife of the late John M. Newsome. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 PM, followed by a funeral service at 5 PM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019