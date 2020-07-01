Deborah L. Marki(Nee Kaiser) Monday, June 29, 2020 at age 65. Loving wife of Gene for 45 years. Loving mother of Scott (Erica) and grandmother of Eleanor. Dear daughter of Romaine and the late Jerome Kaiser, and sister of Kevin (Carol) Kaiser, Dennis (Ramona) Kaiser, Denise (Sydney) Alstad, Terry (Rick) Bell, Joe (Lisa) Kaiser and Wendy (Ed) Mermolia. Also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.Visitation at the funeral home on Monday, July 6 at 3 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.