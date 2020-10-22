1/1
Deborah S. Roberson
1954 - 2020
Deborah S. Roberson

Racine - (nee Buczkowski) born February 14, 1954, and passed peacefully from this life on October 16, 2020, after a tragic accident while horseback riding.

Deb is reunited in heaven with her beloved parents, Henry and Marie (Palasz) Buczkowski. She is survived by her husband, Eric Roberson and son, Shane (Valerie) Derby, her sisters, Rosalie (Alton) Schaefer, Carol (Jim) Orr, Laurie (Joe) Kozelek, her in-laws, Bob and Pat Roberson, and stepchildren Whitney, Samantha, Victoria. She's further survived by her grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren.

Debbie was born and raised in South Milwaukee and graduated from South Milwaukee High School. Her loving, loyal and selfless spirit meant a life dedicated to exemplary service and the well-being of others. First over the counter at Witt's Family Restaurant, then in her 25-year career as a Deputy with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department. Her work ethic continued on after her retirement at Roberson's Lucky Stars, the farm she and Eric established; she only slowed for a year when she battled and beat breast cancer.

The family would like to thank the Oak Creek Fire Department, Oak Creek and Caledonia Police Departments and the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital for the outstanding care they extended to Deb. In lieu of flowers, our family encourages you to give generously to charities that were close to her heart: Caledonia Conservatory, COPS, Wisconsin Humane Society, Caring Bridge, or an organization of your choice.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL (8910 W. DREXEL AVE. FRANKLIN, WI) on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 1 PM until time of services at 3:30 PM. Private interment.

To read Debbie's full obituary, visit Max A. Sass and Sons website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
OCT
29
Service
03:30 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
