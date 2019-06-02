Services
Debra A. Pesek Notice
Pesek, Debra A. (Nee Jarvey) Passed to Eternal Life Monday, May 27, 2019, age 56 years. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving daughter of Diane (Russell) Minor and the late Jerome Jarvey. Dear sister of Jerome and Thomas (Debbie) Jarvey. Sister-in-law of Marguerite (Gerald) Queirio, Dee (James) Nordgren and Steve (Elizabeth) Pesek. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home 10 am until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
