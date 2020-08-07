Debra A. PisarekFranklin - Passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving wife of Joseph H. Pisarek. Cherished sister of Tom (Betty) Javorek. Dearest lifetime friend of Karen Erickson and Karen Bunda. Further survived by beloved nieces and nephews, loving relatives, and many friends.Debra survived with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) for 16 years. She had the most positive and upbeat attitude. She touched many lives. Debbie loved scrapbooking and making homemade greeting cards for family and friends.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Wednesday, August 12 starting at 10AM until time of service at 1PM. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.