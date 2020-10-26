1/1
Debra Ann Hintz
1955 - 2020
Debra Ann Hintz

Wauwatosa - An example of Catholic compassion and leadership lost her brave fight with Leukemia on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved daughter of Gladys and the late Norman Hintz, a kind sister of Jean (Jeffrey) Rude, the late Michael (Thu Van), Laurie (Thomas) Kotecki, David (Rachel), Timothy (Elizabeth) and Angela (the late Timothy) Hopkins. Loved and cherished by aunts, uncles, cousins, 20 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, dear friend to Father Dick Mirsberger and many lifelong friends and co-workers.

Debbie's love of God and all God's children shone forth in her 43 plus years of serving the Church and ministering to her people. A graduate of Mount Mary College Debbie, authored several books of prayer services and continually gave of her time and expertise to help parish leadership grow. Her legacy as Pastoral Associate at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Matthias Parishes along with her leadership as Parish Director at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish will be models for future leaders to emulate and reflect on.

Debbie embraced her life with zeal and enjoyed being with others. She led by example with her quiet faith-filled presence bringing calm to any tumultuous day. Always one to offer thanks for the many blessings of our God and family, she reflected on all that is good and looked for the positive in all situations. A daughter of Gladys-she inherited the love of flowers and gardening along with love of many card games including cribbage and Sequence. Gracious and giving was Debbie to family and strangers alike.

We thank you Debbie. We remember and celebrate a life well lived.

May the Lord bless you and keep you!

May the Lord's face shine upon you, and be gracious to you!

May the Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!

With grateful hearts our family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert & St. Luke's for their compassionate care and support. We appreciate the family of supporters via CaringBridge whom lifted Debbie's spirit in her trials against leukemia. We thank you all for your continued prayers.

Due to current archdiocese orders, only immediate family will be allowed to attend funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial may be virtually attended via ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/99383680008 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30PM. We will be planning a memorial mass open to everyone at a later date. Debbie requested all monetary gifts to be designated to the Debra Hintz Lay Ministry Fund at the Catholic Community Foundation 637 E. Erie St. Milwaukee, WI 53202. If you wish to express your sympathies to Debbie Hintz's family please send them to Zwaska Funeral Home.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
6 entries
October 27, 2020
Debbie is my cousin and though I didn’t spent a lot of time with her over the years I do remember what a kind, gentle and loving soul she had. My prayers are with Gladys and the family.
Mary Burchette
Family
October 27, 2020
Debbie was a light atop the "Church on the Hill" St. Catherine of Alexandria. Her preaching both by example and from the pulpit was a balm for those who had the honor to hear her. As Parish Director she was a symbol in word and sacrament what all women of the Church are called to be; fully endowed children of God. I know that Debbie will continue in heaven her work on earth.
Richard Gustin
Friend
October 27, 2020
I worked with Debbie through the very challenging project of restructuring the schools of three parishes when I was principal of Our Lady of Good Hope. Needless to say, we all worked under pressure and for long hours. Debbie was tireless in her efforts to work through all the bumps along the way. She always led with faith, grace, and kindness. She was an inspiration! I keep her in my thoughts and prayers.
Jodi Casetta
Friend
October 26, 2020
I got to know Debbie from St Catherine’s Parish. She was such a wonderful outgoing person. She really helped me with plans for my husband’s funeral. There is another angel in heaven.
Terri Zysk
Friend
October 26, 2020
I first encountered Deb when I used her prayer books in my ministry in Saginaw Michigan. Although I didn't know her I found in her work a kindred spirit, another lay minister trying to give shape to the Spirit of the Second Vatican council. I had the opportunity to meet her in person and get to know her when we both served as Parish Directors in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I got to know her and her story when we spent times at the Midwest Pastoral Associate Conferences and at one National Conference in San Francisco. We became friends and would talk on the phone and email each other. She was the only colleague who sought me out to spend time with me when I was preparing to leave Milwaukee and my Parish Director Ministry of 25 years. We promised to keep in touch and we did. She shared some of the struggles of her illness and her retirement through emails and phone calls and I shared with her my struggles of trying to find my way in a new place. We promised to pray for each other. That was a promise I know we both kept. Rest in peace my friend. I will miss the emails....
Dan Hull
Friend
October 26, 2020
GOODBYE DEB DEB FROM LAUR LAUR! I will definitely miss you very much! Say hi to Grandpa and Grandma, Mike and Norman for me in Heaven! Love you!
Laura Stifter
Family
