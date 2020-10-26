Debra Ann Hintz
Wauwatosa - An example of Catholic compassion and leadership lost her brave fight with Leukemia on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved daughter of Gladys and the late Norman Hintz, a kind sister of Jean (Jeffrey) Rude, the late Michael (Thu Van), Laurie (Thomas) Kotecki, David (Rachel), Timothy (Elizabeth) and Angela (the late Timothy) Hopkins. Loved and cherished by aunts, uncles, cousins, 20 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, dear friend to Father Dick Mirsberger and many lifelong friends and co-workers.
Debbie's love of God and all God's children shone forth in her 43 plus years of serving the Church and ministering to her people. A graduate of Mount Mary College Debbie, authored several books of prayer services and continually gave of her time and expertise to help parish leadership grow. Her legacy as Pastoral Associate at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and St. Matthias Parishes along with her leadership as Parish Director at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish will be models for future leaders to emulate and reflect on.
Debbie embraced her life with zeal and enjoyed being with others. She led by example with her quiet faith-filled presence bringing calm to any tumultuous day. Always one to offer thanks for the many blessings of our God and family, she reflected on all that is good and looked for the positive in all situations. A daughter of Gladys-she inherited the love of flowers and gardening along with love of many card games including cribbage and Sequence. Gracious and giving was Debbie to family and strangers alike.
We thank you Debbie. We remember and celebrate a life well lived.
May the Lord bless you and keep you!
May the Lord's face shine upon you, and be gracious to you!
May the Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace!
With grateful hearts our family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert & St. Luke's for their compassionate care and support. We appreciate the family of supporters via CaringBridge whom lifted Debbie's spirit in her trials against leukemia. We thank you all for your continued prayers.
Due to current archdiocese orders, only immediate family will be allowed to attend funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial may be virtually attended via ZOOM at https://zoom.us/j/99383680008
on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30PM. We will be planning a memorial mass open to everyone at a later date. Debbie requested all monetary gifts to be designated to the Debra Hintz Lay Ministry Fund at the Catholic Community Foundation 637 E. Erie St. Milwaukee, WI 53202. If you wish to express your sympathies to Debbie Hintz's family please send them to Zwaska Funeral Home.