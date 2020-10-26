I first encountered Deb when I used her prayer books in my ministry in Saginaw Michigan. Although I didn't know her I found in her work a kindred spirit, another lay minister trying to give shape to the Spirit of the Second Vatican council. I had the opportunity to meet her in person and get to know her when we both served as Parish Directors in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. I got to know her and her story when we spent times at the Midwest Pastoral Associate Conferences and at one National Conference in San Francisco. We became friends and would talk on the phone and email each other. She was the only colleague who sought me out to spend time with me when I was preparing to leave Milwaukee and my Parish Director Ministry of 25 years. We promised to keep in touch and we did. She shared some of the struggles of her illness and her retirement through emails and phone calls and I shared with her my struggles of trying to find my way in a new place. We promised to pray for each other. That was a promise I know we both kept. Rest in peace my friend. I will miss the emails....

Dan Hull

Friend