Debra Bruner
1946 - 2020
Debra Bruner

74, died Oct. 31, 2020. Born Aug. 9, 1946 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Isaac Lee and Monica (nee: Jackson) Robison. Deb retired in 2006 after 20 years as an office administrator at GE Medical Systems in Waukesha. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1981. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Waukesha Blood Center. Deb was a very active student of Tai-Chi martial arts and loved yoga, reading, walking and cooking.

Survived by her husband Louis of Waukesha and their sons Louis Jr. (Nicole) Bruner of West Allis, and Christopher T. (Julia) Bruner of Cleveland, OH, grandchildren Natasha, Kai, Koda, and Laurance. She is also survived by her brother Isaac Jr. (Malai) Robison of Springfield, IL, and her sister Veronica Robison of Springfield, IL, as well as other relatives and many friends

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Springfield Illinois Veterans Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association 620 S 76th St. Ste 160 Milwaukee, WI 53214, www.alz.org/wi or Curative Care Network 149 Wisconsin Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 www.curative.org






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
