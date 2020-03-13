Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Debra K. Smith

Debra K. Smith Notice
Debra K. Smith

Age 64 yrs. March 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Narvis Smith. Loving sister of Steven(Rhonda) Smith and Gregory Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation will be at 12 Noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park until time of services. Family is served by:

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
