Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Debra L. Grudzinski

Debra L. Grudzinski
Grudzinski, Debra L. (Nee Harcus) Found her sanity in the arms of her husband David on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Beloved wife of the late David. Dear mother of Dedra (Tim "Tatboy"), stepmother of Heather and Beccie. Daughter of Carol (the late Sylvester) Harcus. Sister of the late Dean, Dan (Janet), Doug (Mary Ann), Donna (Del) Thomas and Diane (Dan) Voge. Also survived by brother-in-law's, sister-in-law's, family friend Mark Albert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 2PM until the time of memorial service at 4PM. "Deb is missed dearly already."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
