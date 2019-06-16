Services
Deitrich Ninaus

Ninaus, Deitrich Dick began his journey home on June 6, 2019 at age 77. He is survived by his wife Alma; his children James, Brian (Gina) Ninaus, Melissa (Wayne) Whitaker and CariAnne Ninaus; his grandchildren Kalynn Ninaus, Lindsay Whitaker, Jacob Ninaus and Nathaniel Whitaker; his siblings Arthur Jr. (Caryl), Bruno (Sandra), Carl (the late Barbara), Hermine (Alfred) and many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Arthur, granddaughter Ashtin and sister Marlene. Celebration of Life Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22 at 11am. Gathering with family and friends following service at 12pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
