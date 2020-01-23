|
Delbert Henry Bowen
Delbert Henry Bowen, loving husband of Patricia Torcivia Bowen and the late Rosemary Hettrick, went home to Jesus at the age of 82 on January 21st, 2020.
AND NOW HERE'S THE REST OF THE STORY:
Del was born unto Mabel and Leonard, but from the time he was five months old, he was raised by the kindness and goodness of his aunt and uncle, Laura and John Bowen. Their two daughters, Dorothy and Bernice, were like sisters to him. Del spent the rest of his life paying forward the love and kindness that he had received as a child.
In 1974, Del married Rosemary Hettrick, a single mother of four children: Karen (Al) Wischer, Greg (Kathy) Hettrick, Cathy (Kurt) Fahres, and Douglas (Sharon) Hettrick. Del became their father, giving them all the love, guidance and support that a child needs and could ever hope for. His presence in their lives helped shape them into the kind, loving, successful adults they are today. When Rosemary and her mother, Cecilia Thoma, became ill, Del took care of them both, giving selflessly of himself and comforting them until their final days.
In 1988, with the help of his church community, Del found Patricia Torcivia (or maybe it was Patricia who found Del!) They married soon after, and once again, Del became a father to her three daughters: Debbie (Erik) Boehler, Dawn (Chris) Norman, and Denice (George) Menos. Del gave of himself entirely, loving them as his own. All three girls have become the women they are today because of the influence and impact that Del has had on their lives.
Simply put, Del was the "salt of the Earth"; working hard from the time he had his first paper route. After working various other jobs, he landed a job with the City of Milwaukee, working as a mason for the next 34 years and 9 months. He retired from the City of Milwaukee in 1996, but he wasn't done yet! He worked another 25 years at Pick-n-Save in the produce department, providing shopping enjoyment for his regular customers who would come more for the conversation than for the fruit! He retired (again) in 2018.
Del leaves in his legacy, his brother Alan, grandchildren Brian and Maggie Hettrick, Ian and Matt Fahres, Tom (Mary), Nicholas and Haley Hettrick, Nicole and Erika Boehler, Andrew and Sophia Balistreri, Miles and Audrey Menos, and great-grandchild Jonathan Hettrick, all who have heard of and witnessed Del's life's work of love, kindness and dedication, (infused with bountiful amounts of humor along the way!) and will undoubtedly carry these values with them as they live out their lives.
Never let loyalty and kindness leave you! Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart. Then you will find favor with both God and his people, and you will earn a good reputation. (Proverb 3: 3-4)
This is how Del lived his life and all who he touched along his journey on earth were made better because of him.
Visitation Tuesday, January 28 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a are appreciated.
JUST ONE MORE THING (favorite Columbo line…)
Bless us O Lord, for these thy gifts, which we are about to receive from thy bounty through Christ our Lord, protect our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from all harm and danger, and bless the hands that cooked the food! AMEN!!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020