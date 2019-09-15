|
Delbert J. Kautza "Ted"
New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Alfrieda "Frieda" (nee Turtenwald) for 69 years. Loving father of Paul (Susan), Patty (the late Michael) Vieau, Kevin (Jori) and the late John. Dear grandpa of Katie (Dave) Rabuck, Tara (Doug) Wallner, Chris Kautza and Kayla Kautza. Proud great-grandpa of Tyler, Owen and Everett. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Served in the US Navy during WWII.
Special thank you to the staff at Lexington Heritage for their attentive service to Del.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, September 19, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 10 AM-12 PM. Memorial service will begin at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019