Delbert "Del" Vanstone

Delbert "Del" Vanstone Notice
Vanstone, Delbert "Del" Passed into Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, age 75. Cherished sweetheart of Betty Thill. Devoted dad of Andrea (Rick) Lathers, Denise (Bill) Schueller and Bud (Tammy) Vanstone. Proud grandpa of Alexis, Derek, Colin, Hailee, Chloe, Tess and Ally. Brother of Jackie (Richard) Smith. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Gathering will be held at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 3-4:30PM. Memorial Mass at 4:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Pro Health Care Foundation Cancer Center, 725 American Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53188.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
