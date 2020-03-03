Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Delburn "Wisconsin Del" "Del" Pellett

Delburn "Del" "Wisconsin Del" Pellett

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on February 29th surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Gloria, loving father of Sandy (Bill) Sadler, Bonnie (Paul) Wasemiller, Renee Pellett (Vance), and David (Marilyn) Zizzo. A treasured grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather to many. Adored uncle and friend. Predeceased by son Mark Pellett and parents Boyd and Mona Pellett. Survived by his sister Ronda (Martin) Fortune. Visitation to be held Thursday March 5th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 5-8pm. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for further information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
