Delburn "Del" "Wisconsin Del" Pellett
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on February 29th surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Gloria, loving father of Sandy (Bill) Sadler, Bonnie (Paul) Wasemiller, Renee Pellett (Vance), and David (Marilyn) Zizzo. A treasured grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather to many. Adored uncle and friend. Predeceased by son Mark Pellett and parents Boyd and Mona Pellett. Survived by his sister Ronda (Martin) Fortune. Visitation to be held Thursday March 5th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 5-8pm. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for further information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020